Letter: Questions resolution's wording

Dear Editor:

I am responding to an article in The Sentinel on Feb. 4 titled “Panel Would Explore Injustice” by forming a commission to heal wounds of racial injustice in Carlisle.

To start, I am not opposed to having a committee/commission formed to formulate ideas to improve the community, improve relations between ALL people, i.e., Black people and white people, Republican and Democrat, Police and citizens, etc. I am, however, offended by the language in the resolution stating “historically White-dominant culture” which is a generalization insinuating all whites are the problem.

I am white and have lived around Carlisle for 73 years. I have treated everyone (no matter their color) with respect as long as I have been respected in return and I’m sure the majority of white people in Carlisle have done the same. Obviously, there are bad apples in all colors. Deputy Mayor Shultz states “there is no intent to blame," but the language does blame.