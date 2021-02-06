Letter: Questions proposed Claremont sale

Dear Editor:

The plan by the Cumberland County Commissioners to sell Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center to a for-profit company is a train wreck waiting to happen, but it will probably be in slow motion. I zoomed into the Claremont Board meeting on Jan. 25. Every public speaker expressed concern about turning Claremont into a for-profit nursing home.

Citizens Saving Claremont volunteers have scoured meeting minutes, looked at Claremont budgets, researched the bidders and entreated the Commissioners to slow down, but they just keep hurtling forward. If we don’t push back this will be a done deal before we know it. But the Commissioners, and only the Commissioners, are driving this train. They are rushing to sell during the middle of a pandemic which has affected the entire nursing home community and have provided little opportunity for public engagement.

I do not have confidence appropriate due diligence has been conducted, I disagree with the costs to the taxpayers of Cumberland County the Commissioners project, but most of all, I believe Claremont has a mission to provide quality care to those Cumberland Countians at the end of life who do not have the financial wherewithal to pay huge nursing home fees to private providers. Both bidders have lower ratings than Claremont on the range of issues nursing homes are judged on.