Evaluating the latest CASD expansion proposal, one is not overwhelmed with supporting data. I begin with the superintendent's comments at a State of Education meeting recently at the Carlisle Country Club. She said the district is growing by "leaps and bounds." District enrollment reports indicate an increase of one in the last five years and 177 in the last 10 years. Neither would be described by most citizens as she did.

Much was made of "enrollment pressures on the middle schools" when their capacity was expanded in 2012 to 1,800 from 1,200. Enrollment has never exceeded 1,200 since. It is clear that their projections of enrollment growth have not been reliable in recent history.

There has been a lot of chatter since the developments were announced by Mr. Sands several years ago. I am not qualified to discuss the incidence of children born in homes starting at a high $300,000.

I do know that the development of the Tire and Wheel site is comprised of about 140 homes which were new in the last five years. Enrollment increase of one.

A proposal of this magnitude by a committee of 95 in and of itself is concerning. Describing the committee as representing parents, grandparents, community members and other professionals without identification or selection criterion leaves much professionalism unknown.

Participation in meetings being closed to all citizens continues the board's reported restriction of public comment in June 2014. Board Policy 905 reads meetings of advisory committees are presumed to be public meetings. Does anybody see that board policies are followed?

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle