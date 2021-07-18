Letter: Pushing discriminatory legislation

Our government was intended to be the peoples' government. It should not be comprised of so-called "leaders" out to make a name for themselves while working for and supporting big business and right-wing organizations such as the Freedom Caucus. Too many legislators neglect the oath they took to represent all constituents and choose to ignore people who may not agree with them. Too many still promote the lie that our recent presidential election was fraudulent and advocate for a fake election audit, such as the one in Arizona. They use terms like "cancel culture" and "critical race theory" to stir up division in hopes that the Trump voting base will support them.