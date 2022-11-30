 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Push for diversity in clinical trials

Mailbag.Logo

Despite being more likely to have the disease, decades of Alzheimer's research has not included sufficient numbers of Blacks or Hispanics - not to mention Asian American/Pacific Islanders and Native Americans - to be representative of the U.S. population.

The Equity in Neuroscience and Alzheimer's Clinical Trials (ENACT) Act is bipartisan legislation that would increase the participation of underrepresented populations in Alzheimer's and other dementia clinical trials through expanding education and outreach to these populations, encouraging the diversity of clinical trial staff and reducing participation burden, among other initiatives.

Please join me and the Alzheimer's Association in asking our Congressional representatives from Pennsylvania to support the ENACT Act.

Michelle Lisk

Synergy HomeCare owner, Carlisle

Alzheimer's Association advocate

