Letter: Public school problems

Dear Editor:

It's unbelievable that many legislators want to stop funding public chartered & cyber schools. These are the only real lifeline left that can save our deep failing public school system in Pa.

But all one needs to do is understand how these public officials earn their lifetime jobs. I will try to explain the best this street boy can. Legislators are elected for two-year terms (this in itself is a very stupid system) — first year is trying to understand why they are there, the second it to take off work to raise enough money so they can get another term of two years.

But not during their many vacation. Then the process starts all over again. If you happen to be a Democrat, you will go directly to the public school unions. This is your ticket to help get reelected. But with conditions. You must do what the teacher unions require of you. Now you would think the union would do what the teachers want, and most teachers just want to teach. But lawmakers keep piling on more absurd political correctness trash.