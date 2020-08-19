Letter: Public school problems

Dear Editor:
It's unbelievable that many legislators want to stop funding public chartered & cyber schools. These are the only real lifeline left that can save our deep failing public school system in Pa.
But all one needs to do is understand how these public officials earn their lifetime jobs. I will try to explain the best this street boy can. Legislators are elected for two-year terms (this in itself is a very stupid system) — first year is trying to understand why they are there, the second it to take off work to raise enough money so they can get another term of two years.
But not during their many vacation. Then the process starts all over again. If you happen to be a Democrat, you will go directly to the public school unions. This is your ticket to help get reelected. But with conditions. You must do what the teacher unions require of you. Now you would think the union would do what the teachers want, and most teachers just want to teach. But lawmakers keep piling on more absurd political correctness trash.
Most Legislators know, in both parties, that the public school system in Pa. is in a freefall. They don't want to upset the unions because this is their deep pockets. So blind eyes don't see the huge problem staring at them. Money rules in all political positions, so the public schools keep graduating inept students,because the majority and minority leaders fail to let Legislators vote for what the people want.
If not fixed soon, the public school system will stay in a death spiral with a very grim future if any at all. Change the public schools now and allowed many more charter schools. Your tax money will be better spent.
Roger Spitz
Carlisle
