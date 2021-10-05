 Skip to main content
Letter: Provide teachers COVID leave
Letter: Provide teachers COVID leave

Now that vaccinated teachers in our school district are starting to suffer from breakthrough COVID cases, I was shocked to learn that the school district is making no special allowance in sick days during this global pandemic.

Teachers in Pennsylvania get 10 sick days per year, which roll over from year to year. Our teachers in Carlisle get an additional three personal days and one emergency day. They receive no vacation time beyond school holidays.

Also, maternity/paternity leave is taken out of accrued sick leave. That means if they want six weeks of leave after giving birth, they have to work for three years without getting sick. When teachers test positive, they are required to stay home for eight or more days, burning through this meager sick leave and their hopes for future leave.

Moreover, during this period, they are expected to work—to grade papers, make plans for their substitutes and communicate with their students.

By placing Carlisle teachers in full classrooms during a global pandemic, we are asking them to risk their health so our kids can have an in-person education. The least we could do is have their back. The district must give them COVID leave if they test positive.

Roger Turner

Carlisle

