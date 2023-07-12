Since the term "woke" is used so often but cannot be defined by most users, let me define it for you.

Woke, the past participle of wake, means to be brought into a state of awareness or alertness; to keep watch or guard; to stir or rouse.

Yet it is used as a pejorative, as a negative statement, as a bludgeon in our political worlds. Wouldn't you rather be woke, or aware and alert, than in perpetual sleep? Wouldn't you rather be aware of your surroundings and keep watch over that world? Wouldn't you rather stir your curiosity about that world, and learn and read, than be ignorant? Wouldn't you rather be open to experience and to enlightenment than to be shut off, a closed door? Wouldn't you rather meet people different from you and learn about their cultures?

One of the keys for personal betterment is to first acknowledge faults and failings, and strive to improve from that knowledge. You have to learn from history to grow and move forward.

Read, study, learn, experience and grow. I am proud to be awake or woke, as I have been all of my life, and learning every day.

Anthony Bosak

South Middleton Township