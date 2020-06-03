Letter: Protests and destruction

Letter: Protests and destruction

Dear Editor:

The death of George Floyd was an apparent outrage. The destruction of public & private property dishonors George Floyd and only adds to the outrage.

Respectful protest is one thing. Lawlessness is unacceptable. Shame, shame, shame on officials who do not restrain the violence & lawlessness. The rabble-rouser leaders who have turned peaceful protests into destructive mobs need to be identified, restrained & punished.

Responsible citizens need to pray and plead with/demand officials stop the rebellion against proper authority and domestic tranquility. Strongly support officials who do the right thing.

Art & Anne Amundsen

Carlisle

