Letter: Protection for pregnant women

Women and families of Pennsylvania:

Do you remember the Marriage Ban that forced women to resign from employment in the 1950s and '60s when they married? Do you remember when a woman had to quit work when her pregnancy began to show up until 1978? Do you remember when married couples could not obtain contraceptives? This impacted women and their family’s economic welfare.

Unfortunately, pregnancy discrimination affects women’s economic welfare and remains a serious problem in Pennsylvania and throughout the United States. According to data provided by the National Partnership for Women & Families, nearly 31,000 cases of pregnancy discrimination were filed with federal and state agencies between 2011 and 2015. Undoubtedly, there are many incidents of pregnancy discrimination in which claims are never filed, for a variety of reasons.

Workers are protected from pregnancy discrimination under federal, state and local laws. As with other employment cases, sometimes pregnancy discrimination can be difficult to detect. It can come in many different forms, including maternity leave discrimination and retaliation, workplace harassment, demotion and more.

Legal representation for enforcement of the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 is available.

The most important federal law protecting pregnant workers is the Pregnancy Discrimination Act of 1978 (PDA). This federal statute applies to all companies that have at least 15 employees. Under the PDA, employers are prohibited from discriminating against workers on the basis of pregnancy, childbirth or any related medical condition. Employers are also prohibited from retaliating against an employee for complaining about pregnancy discrimination or for exercising their right to maternity leave.

Karen Overly Smith

Upper Allen Township

