Letter: Protect your rights

The Republican candidate for governor claims there are untold numbers of dead voters and “ghost voters” registered in Pennsylvania. His solution to this imaginary problem is to force everyone to re-register to vote. This is yet another thinly veiled Republican attempt to purge voter rolls of voters who traditionally vote Democratic and to scare potential voters to reduce participation.

Not only would this turn Pennsylvania into a replica of Alabama in the early 1960s, but it demonstrates a deliberate ignorance of our processes to preemptively sow doubt in the legitimacy of any outcome. As a poll worker, I can assure you that my neighbors and I did not witness any phantoms signing the registration book. We clearly saw that there were no “ghost voters” attempting to vote from non-existent addresses since we confirmed voters’ addresses were in our neighborhood. That this randomly designated bipartisan group of volunteers could be part of a conspiracy to influence the outcome is simply absurd.

This Republican candidate also says there is no room for women’s reproductive rights in Pennsylvania. No exceptions. Yet another of his dangerous outlier viewpoints.

We didn’t take the last outsider politician with radically contrary views seriously, and he got elected. Don’t make that mistake again. Pay attention. Don’t assume his ideas are so far from the norm that he can’t win a statewide election. Don’t doubt he will try to enact the ideas he is espousing. Pay attention to the candidates. Make a thoughtful choice.

Protect your rights. Vote.

Tom Ker

Carlisle

