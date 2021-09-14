Letter: Protect your neighbors

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, when called upon, we selflessly did whatever was required as well as we could. Today, in the face of a killer pandemic, roughly 35% of us object to the simple act of wearing a mask to help protect their family and neighbors from an unseen enemy. How can this be? What have we become? Selfless has become selfish and self-serving. To those mask objectors, at the very least, please don’t hinder or hassle those of us still willing to help protect our neighbors.