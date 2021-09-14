 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Protect your neighbors
0 Comments

Letter: Protect your neighbors

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Many years ago when I was a young man I, like many others, served our community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT. With no questions asked, when called upon, we selflessly did whatever was required as well as we could. Today, in the face of a killer pandemic, roughly 35% of us object to the simple act of wearing a mask to help protect their family and neighbors from an unseen enemy. How can this be? What have we become? Selfless has become selfish and self-serving. To those mask objectors, at the very least, please don’t hinder or hassle those of us still willing to help protect our neighbors.

Steve Anderson

Boiling Springs

0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Thankful for response
Letters

Letter: Thankful for response

This letter is to thank retired Col. Alden M. Cunningham for his excellent response to the opinion piece titled "Fallacy of CRT." There is ple…

Letter: United we stand
Letters

Letter: United we stand

Two of the many poignant reflections on 9/11 stood out for me. One from a teacher, near tears, describing the outpouring of care and concern f…

Letter: Unity over division
Letters

Letter: Unity over division

Upon returning from vacation, I experienced the “pleasure” of reading Michael Reagan’s column “High price of Biden’s blunder” (Aug. 25) and Ca…

Letter: Power to the citizens
Letters

Letter: Power to the citizens

Obviously our nation would be better off had the present administration done nothing. What our legislators fail to grasp is freedom given to i…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News