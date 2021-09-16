Letter: Protect children from lead

Editor:

As a PA Lead Risk Assessor/Inspector and Registered Nurse, I believe in keeping our children safe, and it frustrates me to know that not all homeowners and landlords can afford to remove lead paint hazards. The price of remediation can be high for some property owners, but the cost of lead poisoning in a child is paid for a lifetime.

The effects of lead paint on children are devastating, and I cannot imagine how those parents must feel trying to figure out how they’ll pay for the lead remediation. Landlords also understand that the work must be done, but some of them have financial hardships, too.

As part of an organization that advocates the Lead-Free Promise Project, I support its goals to get the state to create a fund for low-income homeowners and landlords to remove lead-based paint hazards in properties, guarantee all children get tested twice for lead at ages 1 and 2 and ensure all poisoned children are referred to early intervention services. I urge Gov. Wolf and all state legislators in the Southcentral PA region to support these goals and protect our children by doing what is in their best interest developmentally, physically and emotionally.

Joyce A. Ravinskas

Program Nurse Manager

UPMC Pinnacle Lead Poisoning Prevention & Education Program

