Letter: Proposed sale of Claremont

Dear Editor:

I think the commissioners and the county can be proud that they have a connection to Claremont Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. It is a facility that provides high quality nursing and health care to some of the most vulnerable constituents in our county. It has commissioners who are trying to figure out how it can survive a pandemic and the myriad of financial issues facing Claremont. Those issues face the total universe of health care providers, not just Claremont.

I'm proud too of the effort to address on-going concerns of labor and employment. The facility provides family-sustaining jobs. Isn't the ability to provide jobs a priority that benefits the county constituency as taxpayers?

I'm trying to absorb the quality of service/financial charts and graphs to get to the human side of the equation. Government is a shared responsibility of fluid constituencies. Facts and figures are necessary tools to show management the way forward. Budget priorities can be a means to reflect our common efforts to maintain viable health care and employment for Cumberland County and local control of that effort.

Full disclosure — I stand with county residents/voters who oppose the sale.

Barbara Pearce

Monroe Township

