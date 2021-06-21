Letter: Promoting clean energy

Dear Editor:

On June 10 I joined hundreds of Pennsylvanians for PennEnvironment’s virtual Climate Action Lobby Day. Despite being held virtually for the second year in a row, the people of Pennsylvania proved once again that we need to take action to prevent the worst impacts of climate change.

Having never attended an environmental lobby day in the past, I found the experience incredibly uplifting. Never before have I seen so many empowered citizens engaging with their elected officials to push for positive change. Time and time again I witnessed individuals successfully pushing their elected representatives to stand up against the pressures of powerful corporations and support the needs of their actual constituents. On lobby day we reminded our representatives that though corporate lobbyists have the money, we have the votes.

Together we have the power to create healthier communities for ourselves and future generations. Through the promotion of policies such as the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and a rapid transition to 100% renewable energy, we can transform our state’s relationship with the environment.