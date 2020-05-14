Letter: Prom memories photos a bad idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Dear Editor:

I don't feel that 'remembering past proms' is such a great idea. It's bad enough the classes of 2020 will never experience the same things every other graduating class experiences, but then to put school after school showing proms is just plain mean.

These kids have missed class trips, proms and everything else that goes along with graduating, and The Sentinel decides to add insult to injury by showing them how great all the past proms were. Not cool at all.

Instead maybe you should be putting in articles about how the class of 2020 is going to overcome the disappointment they will experience instead of making them even more depressed with the tasteless 'look what everyone did in year's past' articles.

Very disappointed!

Kristin Shartzer

Mount Holly Springs

