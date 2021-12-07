 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Project needs closer review

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

The publication of a proposal on Dec. 4 to spend more than $3 million on athletic facilities at Carlisle Area School District next year deserves a review. A look at the history of the proposal, according to published reports, indicates the project was the out growth of meetings since June 2017.

A consultant was hired in October 2018, and $1 million was earmarked for the project in December 2020. In February 2021, the consultant's report suggested a 3-year project involving $9.1 million.

CASD owns 20-plus acres west of campus. Withdraw this proposal from the agenda on Dec. 9 until professional administrators are hired.

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle

0 Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Give me a break, Michael!

Letter: Give me a break, Michael!

Columnist Michael Reagan, “son of President Ronald Reagan ... author and speaker,” encouraged “America” to “hang in there,” in his Nov. 29 Sen…

Letter: Correcting the narrative

Letter: Correcting the narrative

When I read The Sentinel, I expect both the reporting and editorials to be based on facts, not lies. The commentary [on Nov. 30] by Elwood Wat…

Letter: Support RGGI in Pa.

Letter: Support RGGI in Pa.

Gov. Wolf signed an executive order to join the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative on July 31, 2020. The Senate has passed a letter of disappr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News