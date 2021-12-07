Letter: Project needs closer review

The publication of a proposal on Dec. 4 to spend more than $3 million on athletic facilities at Carlisle Area School District next year deserves a review. A look at the history of the proposal, according to published reports, indicates the project was the out growth of meetings since June 2017.
A consultant was hired in October 2018, and $1 million was earmarked for the project in December 2020. In February 2021, the consultant's report suggested a 3-year project involving $9.1 million.
CASD owns 20-plus acres west of campus. Withdraw this proposal from the agenda on Dec. 9 until professional administrators are hired.
Wayne Ulsh
Carlisle