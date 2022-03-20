Letter: Proceeds should go to seniors

Claremont nursing home's sale to Allaire is complete. Our commissioners will need to determine appropriate uses for the fund.

Let me frame the situation:

• For almost 200 years, county taxpayers have "invested" in the mission to care for the elderly and those needing services, regardless of ability to pay. That investment will have been wasted if the proceeds are diverted from that mission.

• American Rescue Plan Act (pandemic relief funds) from the federal government, currently in the county’s coffers, more than cover recent losses and operating expenses and were intended for precisely that purpose.

• Commissioner Eichelberger is on record wanting to spend the proceeds for county services that, understandably, need to be funded but should be part of what we taxpayers should pay for on a regular basis. Spending Claremont money is not the same as preserving the investment from the past. The investment will simply disappear.

• Commissioner Eichelberger continues to pretend that only political radicals, who were against the sale, are proposing to "control" the proceeds and create a "new" bureaucracy.

I, along with every Republican friend I know, believe: 1. The sale was ill advised, 2. The proceeds should remain devoted to nursing home care regardless of ability to pay, 3. Monies should not be skimmed off for other services, 4. Use federal funds already lingering in the county’s hands to pay for recent expenses and losses, and 5. Most of all, Commissioner Eichelberger, continuing to support a historical mission is not a political position. Investments made in the past must continue as intended. Administration of the fund – the county, an existing group or a new group – is a separate decision. Commissioners have the power to determine that.

The bottom line: Republicans as well as Democrats want the mission to live on!

Jeff Benjamin

Carlisle

