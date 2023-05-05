In April, my husband and I visited Rep. Scott Perry’s office in Mechanicsburg, recently announced to be open. Suite 205 is in a palatial new building, not yet fully occupied. The advertised annual rent for a second floor suite is as high as $52,368.

Entering the parking lot, we noticed a sign at the entrance: “Authorized parking only, 4999 Louise Drive. Unauthorized vehicles towed & stored at owners’ expense,” followed by the name and number of the towing company. We entered the lobby, where a gigantic American flag towered by the staircase in the 3-story lobby of the building. On the second floor, we found the office.

However, nobody was there; nobody responded to our using the intercom or knocking. A sign on the door enthusiastically announced “We’re Open!” but added in smaller letters, “By appointment ONLY! “ Below that contradictory welcome was an “occupancy limit” sign in large yellow letters, followed by this explanation in tiny blue print: “In order to help our visitors and staff practice social distancing, we are allowing a maximum of 2 visitors in this area at any given time.” The digit 2 was in giant yellow lettering.

This from anti-masker and anti-vaxxer Scott Perry, who laughingly refused the offer of a mask during the Jan. 6 insurrection?

On the way home, I called Perry’s offices in Mechanicsburg, York and DC. In every case I got voicemail, and was told the staffers were busy and would call me back. Nobody has done so. I am not surprised.

Susan Roller

Camp Hill