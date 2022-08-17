 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pro-life not a minority position

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

In June, the SCOTUS asserted that there is no Constitutional right to the killing of the unborn. (The location – inside the womb - and the size of the human – fetus, embryo – makes it no less human. What it does make them is our most vulnerable: the smallest and the ones with no voice.)

That assertion lit a fuse in the pro-abortion movement, labeling GOP governor candidate Doug Mastriano an “extremist,” while ignoring actual “extremists” – criminals who carried out dozens of acts of vandalism and arson to pregnancy care centers across the country.

Not to mention the “extremists” who wouldn’t flinch at aborting a baby as it nears full-term, politicians who would vote in favor of infanticide. Yes, in Maryland and Colorado, legislation is being drafted that protects the mother and medical team from prosecution, if they “refrain from acting” (saving the baby’s life) after it survives abortion. In other words, the unwanted newborn could legally be left to die in a hospital disposal bin.

People are also reading…

So, who are you calling an “extremist”?

Respondents in a PerryUndem poll were asked whether abortion should be legal or illegal in the second three months of pregnancy, and a majority - 57% - said it should be illegal. Also, a Pew Research poll found that support for abortions-with-no-exceptions waned the further along a woman is in her pregnancy.

So, who are those “extremists” again?!

The media and the establishment Democrats (among others – I’m talking to you, Rinos) have it wrong. They are perpetuating a narrative that they want us to swallow. But, we are not the “extremists.” Nor are we the minority.

America is restoring its legacy of law that honors life and dignity for all people!

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Political signs in Carlisle

Letter: Political signs in Carlisle

Political divisiveness is at the worst point in U.S. history. We’re bombarded with commercials and signs everywhere. To add some sort of decor…

Letter: Sixteen years

Letter: Sixteen years

When my wife and I moved to Pennsylvania in 1983 and in the years thereafter, it seemed that the governorship of the state rotated between the…

Letter: Gas price gouging

Letter: Gas price gouging

I called the PA Attorney General's Office about price gouging at the pump. The price of oil is below $90, and on Front Street in Harrisburg, g…

Letter: American exceptionalism

Letter: American exceptionalism

In the last century, American exceptionalism became a descriptor, a positive affirmation, a national identity. We were the can-do country, the…

Letter: Time to fund SERS

Letter: Time to fund SERS

Taxpayers are reading state, county and municipal financial forecasts and are attending municipal meetings where business managers now report …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News