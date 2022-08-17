Letter: Pro-life not a minority position

In June, the SCOTUS asserted that there is no Constitutional right to the killing of the unborn. (The location – inside the womb - and the size of the human – fetus, embryo – makes it no less human. What it does make them is our most vulnerable: the smallest and the ones with no voice.)

That assertion lit a fuse in the pro-abortion movement, labeling GOP governor candidate Doug Mastriano an “extremist,” while ignoring actual “extremists” – criminals who carried out dozens of acts of vandalism and arson to pregnancy care centers across the country.

Not to mention the “extremists” who wouldn’t flinch at aborting a baby as it nears full-term, politicians who would vote in favor of infanticide. Yes, in Maryland and Colorado, legislation is being drafted that protects the mother and medical team from prosecution, if they “refrain from acting” (saving the baby’s life) after it survives abortion. In other words, the unwanted newborn could legally be left to die in a hospital disposal bin.

So, who are you calling an “extremist”?

Respondents in a PerryUndem poll were asked whether abortion should be legal or illegal in the second three months of pregnancy, and a majority - 57% - said it should be illegal. Also, a Pew Research poll found that support for abortions-with-no-exceptions waned the further along a woman is in her pregnancy.

So, who are those “extremists” again?!

The media and the establishment Democrats (among others – I’m talking to you, Rinos) have it wrong. They are perpetuating a narrative that they want us to swallow. But, we are not the “extremists.” Nor are we the minority.

America is restoring its legacy of law that honors life and dignity for all people!

Caroline Machiraju

Camp Hill