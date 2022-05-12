Letter: Principle of equality

The first founding principle of our nation is equality: “We hold these truths to be self-evident ...” The best moments in our history are when we advanced the reality of equality to match our ideal. Our best heroes led those fights, from the defeat of slavery to women’s suffrage to the Civil Rights Movement to Roe v. Wade to marriage equality.

Our worst moments occurred when people moved to reverse that progress and to ignore that founding principle as when the U.S. Supreme Court eviscerated the Civil Rights Act and now, as Conservative legislators on the court argue that women are second-class citizens who do not share with men the right to determine what happens to their bodies, advancing a decades-long Republican war on women.

The fight for women’s rights will rest in state legislatures, and it should be clear to everyone who thinks women should enjoy the same rights as men that the Pennsylvania General Assembly must not be left in the hands of the Republican majority.

I am the Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania’s 199th House district. The incumbent, Republican Barb Gleim, has voted both to restrict a woman’s right to choose in Pennsylvania and to require a funeral or cremation for an aborted fetus. Abortion can be a horribly agonizing choice for a woman and for a family. Gleim cruelly voted to increase that agony. We should expect her to stand with Republicans in ending all abortion rights.

I started defending equality and our Constitution in 1981, when I enlisted at the start of my 24-years of active-duty service in the U.S. Air Force. I remain a stalwart defender of individual rights and a committed advocate for expanding the reach of equality to everyone. I am your best choice for Pennsylvania’s House in November. I will fight for you.

Alan Howe

Carlisle

