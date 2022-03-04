Letter: Pride in county firsts

The wonderful series is over. Ended. Like I do, many of us will miss looking forward to each Sentinel morning’s edition to see what the next “Famous First in Cumberland County” topic will be!

Those 12 wonderfully researched and written articles certainly were to be looked forward to every day, and there is no thank you that could possibly be adequate or superlative enough to offer up to Joseph Cress for them. We’ll never know how many hours of background work each topic must have taken, but we’re all the richer for all of his efforts. Our pride in this beautiful county has been increased and definitely encouraged to share, even more. Many many thanks to our terrific newspaper and imaginative, hard-working reporters like Joseph Cress. We appreciate you!