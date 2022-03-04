 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Pride in county firsts

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

“Thank you!” Isn’t enough!

The wonderful series is over. Ended. Like I do, many of us will miss looking forward to each Sentinel morning’s edition to see what the next “Famous First in Cumberland County” topic will be!

Those 12 wonderfully researched and written articles certainly were to be looked forward to every day, and there is no thank you that could possibly be adequate or superlative enough to offer up to Joseph Cress for them. We’ll never know how many hours of background work each topic must have taken, but we’re all the richer for all of his efforts. Our pride in this beautiful county has been increased and definitely encouraged to share, even more. Many many thanks to our terrific newspaper and imaginative, hard-working reporters like Joseph Cress. We appreciate you!

Susanne Porter

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Avoid this straw man

Letter: Avoid this straw man

The Cambridge Dictionary defines “straw man” as “an argument, claim or opponent that is invented in order to win or create an argument.” Surel…

Letter: Teach your children well

Letter: Teach your children well

"South Pacific," written by Rodgers and Hammerstein and first performed in 1949, honors the people who served during WWII and addresses racism…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News