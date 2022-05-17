Letter: Pride in Carlisle community

I would like to thank the borough council for their public service. The government functions well and is committed to continuous improvement. Most especially I want to express my gratitude for the efforts the council has made over the years to make the borough a more inclusive community.

The council extended its non-discrimination ordinance that prohibits discrimination in housing and other important aspects of civic life to include members of our LGBTQI+ community. It established the Truth and Reconciliation Commission to help all members of this community understand how the bias our neighbors face due to their race and ethnicity has shaped our history. The council adopted a resolution opposing a hateful ban on participation in public sports pushed by Barb Gleim as an election year stunt to rally narrow minded people to single out and terrorize transgender teens.

It brings me great pride to tell people where I live and a calming feeling of ease that my 3-year-old daughter will grow up in a community that seeks to build bridges between people rather than attempts to cover up a legacy of segregation, exploitation and genocide. It brings me peace to know that she will grow up in a place that welcomes people for who they are rather than sees them as an alien force to be terrorized, isolated and exploited for electoral gains. No community is perfect, but every community should be committed to making our civilization better. That includes how our trash is collected and disposed, our carbon footprint and our collective treatment of each other.

We can’t legislate away the hate for others who are different that lives in some people’s hearts, but we can as a community set a good example of the kind of love that should be in everyone’s heart for their neighbors.

Mark Price

Carlisle

