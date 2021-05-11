Letter: Prevention is better than de-escalation

Dear Editor:

A guilty verdict was reached in the death of George Floyd. This has been a difficult time for our country, bringing out both the best and worst in people. May we move forward and build increased confidence for all members of society. While working for continued improvement, may we also recognize the great progress made in our lifetimes.

Mary Sanchez (The Sentinel, April 20) argues for more de-escalation in policing. She makes some good points, but misses on others. She cites the fentanyl and methamphetamine in George Floyd’s system and his statement about claustrophobia to suggest Floyd should have been treated differently. Other officers tried to work with Floyd, but such drugs make one less likely to respond to de-escalation, and he had just been in his own car.