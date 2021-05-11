Letter: Prevention is better than de-escalation

Dear Editor:
A guilty verdict was reached in the death of George Floyd. This has been a difficult time for our country, bringing out both the best and worst in people. May we move forward and build increased confidence for all members of society. While working for continued improvement, may we also recognize the great progress made in our lifetimes.
Mary Sanchez (The Sentinel, April 20) argues for more de-escalation in policing. She makes some good points, but misses on others. She cites the fentanyl and methamphetamine in George Floyd’s system and his statement about claustrophobia to suggest Floyd should have been treated differently. Other officers tried to work with Floyd, but such drugs make one less likely to respond to de-escalation, and he had just been in his own car.
She dismisses any discussion of the individual’s actions as irrelevant “if, if, if.” In almost all such tragic situations, police are responding to a call. Not engaging in activity that prompts a call to police would eliminate encounters that end tragically — and never even require de-escalation. Rather than focus on the “what if” after police respond, work on prevention. Eliminate the need for calling police. To prevent deaths at the hands of police, obey the law and avoid illegal or criminal activity. Cooperate during any encounter with police; do not flee or resist.
Sanchez says “people shouldn’t have to be saints” to avoid harm at the hands of police. She refers to “a $20 bill” for George Floyd, not the other counterfeit bills he had in his car, or whether he had similarly victimized other merchants.
She says “Michael Brown was walking down the street,” but omits that police said he had just stolen from a convenience store and roughed up the clerk. Such dishonesty to reinforce a narrative is inexcusable.
Cloyd Gatrell
Carlisle
