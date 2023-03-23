I am Dawn Kephart, and I’m running for Carlisle School Board Director.

I am dedicated to children! I have three adult children, all graduates of Carlisle. Currently, three of my five grandchildren attend Carlisle schools. I fostered 23 children with my husband, Clint, of 35 years, and I currently drive a school bus, transporting children! I can see the daily lives of our children today are quite challenging. I believe we can make it better.

I am running for Carlisle School Board Director to create an educational environment that nurtures our children to be the best they can be. I want to help them reach their goals for the benefit of our community, state and nation. I believe the current challenges in our schools fracture the potential our children have within them. We can do better.

Here are a few things I believe need addressed:

Academics and programs that teach our children to be honorable individuals, striving to do their best. Standards should be set to achieve higher goals, not set to the lowest bar.

Giving teachers curriculum that actually matter. Let’s keep to core subjects, not trendy topics.

Financial accountability. Funds need to be clearly apportioned and approved by the school board, not vaguely assigned without purpose.

I love children and believe that the academic setting they enter each day for nine months of the year should be safe, encouraging, challenging and prepare them to be the best they can be for themselves and our community as a whole.

On May 16, please consider voting for me and my other concerned friends running for Carlisle School Board Director: Colleen Blume, Walt Brown, Al Shine and Heather Leatherman.

Dawn Kephart

Carlisle School Board candidate