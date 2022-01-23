Letter: Preaching untrue doctrines

As we pass the anniversary of the riotous insurrection at the Capitol, a quote by HL Mencken comes to mind: "A demagogue is one who preaches doctrines he knows to be untrue to men he knows to be idiots." "Idiots" is too harsh; I would substitute the word "gullible." And for "demagogue," I would substitute Donald Trump, Scott Perry and their co-conspirators.

Trump, Perry, et al., took an oath to defend the Constitution. Then, when the election results revealed they had lost, went out to subvert the Constitution and betray their oaths. The amazing thing is that they are able to persuade others, the "gullible," to go along with them by "preaching doctrines they know to be untrue." Even Trump, in unguarded moments, has admitted he lost. The failure of all the GOP lawsuits against state election authorities, many of whom are Republicans, stands as a fact that blatantly exposes their "doctrines they know to be untrue." Yet the "gullible" continue to put their ethics and critical thinking skills aside and support these demagogues.

The reality is that millions of my fellow citizens believe the election was "stolen" and will use any means necessary to regain power. What then? Did Donald Trump even pretend to govern? Were not his only claims to fame to build part of a wall, exchange love letters with Kim Jong-Un, reduce taxes on the rich, plot revenge against his enemies, increase racial animosities, abuse our allies and play golf with his cronies? What else? Did he fight climate change, raise the minimum wage, pass infrastructure legislation, address the need for preschool education and child care? No. Are any of his henchmen, like Scott Perry, willing to vote for anything positive to address the problems this country faces? No. For Trump and Perry, it's all about winning. They don't care about anyone or anything else.

Rodney Benner

Carlisle

