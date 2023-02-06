Why are we divided over abortion? Abortion is done by a doctor who tears apart an unborn baby. Think about this and then say you are pro-choice! Abortion is done on a perfectly developing baby. Why do women have a womb if it is not to carry on the next generation? Pro-choicers have killed these babies - nothing but in sin in our God's sight. The womb has become a tomb for that child. Not to know his or her family, losing a tooth, going to the prom, graduation, get married and many other things of life. If you wonder why America has problems, look to the pro-choicers type of culture we have developed in America. Be a “voice” for the innocent pre-born child. God will not bless America when we continue killing our offspring and shedding innocent blood. Are we aborting a future leader, president or a prominent person? How about giving the baby up for adoption to a loving home? Consider what I have written here; maybe you will become pro-life too. That’s my prayer.