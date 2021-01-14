 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Prayers for the new year

Letter: Prayers for the new year

{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

Dear Editor:

Another new year is starting and I pray it will be better than 2020. My boyfriend was in the hospital for 17 days with COVID-19.

I am blessed I didn't get it. He was so very careful, only went to get groceries every other Sunday.

We would go out to eat Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Sometimes he would go to Lowe's and Home Depot. I was out lots more.

He got home from the hospital the Sunday before Christmas. Our family will be doing our Christmas in January sometime. It was a real rough time for us.

Lots of prayers and God has gotten us through it. I was at the Square recently, which was a great feeling to be out in the fresh air.

Lois Gleim

Carlisle

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News