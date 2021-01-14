Letter: Prayers for the new year

Dear Editor:

Another new year is starting and I pray it will be better than 2020. My boyfriend was in the hospital for 17 days with COVID-19.

I am blessed I didn't get it. He was so very careful, only went to get groceries every other Sunday.

We would go out to eat Saturday and Sunday for breakfast. Sometimes he would go to Lowe's and Home Depot. I was out lots more.

He got home from the hospital the Sunday before Christmas. Our family will be doing our Christmas in January sometime. It was a real rough time for us.

Lots of prayers and God has gotten us through it. I was at the Square recently, which was a great feeling to be out in the fresh air.

Lois Gleim

Carlisle

