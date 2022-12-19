Letter: Prayer for politicians

As our leaders, whether elected or appointed, assume responsibilities for the next year, we need to make at least four requests in prayer for them.

1. Knowledge – ability to gather accurate, specific, truthful information while ignoring unreliable sources.

2. Wisdom – ability to assemble useful accurate facts for the benefit of our nation and its citizens. Knowledge without wisdom is useless and possibly destructive.

3. Courage – the ability to enact and enforce helpful legislation despite uninformed or noisy opponents.

4. Protection – divine defense in our culture of unrestrained violence, ineffective legislation, judges, shackled police force or even public opinion.

If we fail to return to the Christian principles of our founding fathers, our nation may be doomed. Our nation was called to pray at Pearl Harbor, at Normandy beach, at 9/11, and at the outbreak of COVID. With the ruin of the last couple years, our leaders desperately now need our prayers more than ever.

We each have but one vote, but we can pray.

Fred Battles

Carlisle