Letter: Power to the citizens
Letter: Power to the citizens

Obviously our nation would be better off had the present administration done nothing. What our legislators fail to grasp is freedom given to individuals has been our greatest asset.

Individuals conceived and developed a system that would apply brakes to every wheel in a train. Pens progressed from quills and ink wells to self-contained pens that may safely be carried in a shirt pocket. Complicated cameras have progressed to pocket-sized devices that can photograph, store, retrieve, transmit worldwide a picture while also having access to nearly any information available. All these and many more items have been developed by individuals, not by Congress.

Yet our government has lost sight of the freedoms that have made our nation the greatest ever. Their deepest desire is to control everything and everyone in every detail. Lost is the concept that our nation so conceived and so dedicated that we have long endured under God. Legislators even want to control our voting that will guarantee political party control despite the desire of citizens. They are convinced that a handful of folks in Washington have invented, developed and manufactured all our benefits in problem solving. Lost is the concept “of the people, by the people and for the people.”

In future elections, we absolutely must elect those who will permit freedom rather than iron-handed control. And voting itself must be by individual identification.

Fred L. Battles

Carlisle

