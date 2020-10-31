Letter: Power of the party

Dear Editor:

The current state of affairs in our nation is unsettling. So many have taken up sides on so many important issues.

George Washington cautioned the Founding Fathers not to establish political parties. Republicans and Democrats seemed to be totally opposed to each other's ideas. Whether they were elected as Republican or Democrat, they represent and have an affect all of the residents in their area of political responsibility.

The power of the party has displaced the power of the people. My great hope for the future of our nation is that we all will strive to achieve was is best for all of the citizens of the United States of America.

Howard G. Moody

Carlisle

