POW-MIA float will not retire

I am responding to a June 8 letter to the editor titled “Time to retire parade float” by Julie Nakpil Lankford.

Let me explain why the cage is part of our float and what it stands for. The Carlisle Vietnam Veterans have carried the bamboo cage by hand or on a float for the past 41 years. Inside the cage is a mannequin dressed as an American soldier (POW-MIA).

We started displaying the cage to honor and remember those still missing, not only from Vietnam, but all wars. We have, for the past 40 years, held an all-night candlelight vigil at the Old Courthouse in Carlisle to honor and keep their memory alive and display the cage at that event. That’s our brothers and sisters in arms still missing, and although most of this country has chosen to forget about them, the Carlisle Vietnam Veterans have not.

Ms. Lankford states we should retire the cage because it “plays into racially divisive stereotypes that cause more harm than good.” The cage was created to honor our POW Heroes. As commander of the Carlisle Vietnam Veterans, I will not apologize, nor will I stop displaying the cage. Maybe Ms. Lankford should join us in keeping these heroes’ memories alive. In fact, I invite Ms. Lankford and anyone else to attend our vigil on Nov. 10-11 and get to know our organization better.

In closing, the cage is a reminder of the pain and suffering our POWs endured. It seems many Americans want to erase our past and forget the sacrifices veterans made. This is one veteran who won’t forget.

By the way, how many of you know there is a Marine from Carlisle, Edward Rykoskey, that is among the approximately 1,800 still missing and unaccounted for?

Bob Hinkle Commander of Carlisle

Vietnam Veterans ID/A community feeling hopeful Family members and intellectual disability/autism advocates have been working hard to convince the governor and General Assembly to increase funding for the ID/A community before the community system collapse, because families and programs are unable to find people willing to work for the poverty wage set by the state. The ID/A community is being listened to by both Republicans and Democrats in Harrisburg, as well as Gov. Shapiro. On June 12, Gov. Shapiro met with the ID/A community to discuss this crisis. I think all of this support is giving a lot of hope to families of people with intellectual disabilities and autism great hope.

As the General Assembly moves closer to finishing the state budget in collaboration with the governor, so many people are feeling encouraged for the first time in years.

Gary Blumenthal Mechanicsburg