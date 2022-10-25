 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Positive changes over last two years

To the Editor:

While progress on complex issues is frustratingly slow, let’s compare 2020 to today.

• Unemployment. December 2020: 7%; today: 3.5%.

• Childhood poverty. 2020: 9.7% of America's children; today: 5.9%.

• Deaths due to COVID (daily average). 2020: 961; today: 375.

• 2020: many could not contribute to our economy because of student debt; today: there is partial forgiveness.

• 2020: crumbling, dangerous infrastructure and a threatened environment; today: funds coming to repair bridges, clean our water, invest in communities.

• 2020: seniors had no protection against increases in drug prices; today: seniors will be protected from crushing pharmacy bills.

These advances have occurred under a Democratic president and Congress, and they reflect the wishes of a majority of the country. Often, no Republicans voted for the legislation that brought about such change. As we head to the polls, let’s remember that the next Congress will determine if stonewalling halts progress or if we continue to tackle our most pressing problems.

Michael Kline

Carlisle

