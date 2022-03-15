Letter: Poor planning behind issue

This longtime observer of the Carlisle Area School District once again notes a proposal to use modulars as solutions to a problem which would appear to result from the lack of planning and oversight by the staff and board.

First in August 2003, parents from Mooreland Elementary School (MES) descended on the district describing class size issues. In June 2018, modulars were being discussed and a project completed at MES. In February 2020, they announced that $4.85 million of reserves were set aside for an "MES Project." In 2021, bids were rejected for a MES project due to difficult market conditions.

Proceeding to March 2022, modular classrooms are in the headlines at Mount Holly Elementary School (MHES). Staff for the first time admits that a class can be transferred north to Crestview, but present no alternatives for transferring classes to even closer buildings, including middle schools which appear to have capacity for maybe 500 each. The larger third grade was described as a bubble at the committee meeting.

Are we to assume that these third graders came directly to MHES from the womb? Or that there was a failure of the planning system they allege to exist when allocating reserves over five years for "planning purposes"?

I certainly hope for the youth of the community that the selection of new leadership for their education will be more successful than the board's previous decision. I am encouraged that there was at least a professional approach to selecting an executive.

Wayne Ulsh

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0