Letter: Poor choice in cartoon

Dear Editor:

Last year, combat veterans were angered by the political cartoon mocking General Flynn’s medals.

According to the polls, at least half your readers will be offended by Thursday's Sentinel publishing a premature cartoon portraying President Trump being booted out of office.

Is it too much to ask for a moratorium on tasteless political attacks when our Nation most needs to unite for the common good?

David W. Blackledge

Carlisle

