Letter: Poor choice in cartoon

Dear Editor:
Last year, combat veterans were angered by the political cartoon mocking General Flynn’s medals.
According to the polls, at least half your readers will be offended by Thursday's Sentinel publishing a premature cartoon portraying President Trump being booted out of office.
Is it too much to ask for a moratorium on tasteless political attacks when our Nation most needs to unite for the common good?
David W. Blackledge
Carlisle
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!