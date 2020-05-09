Letter: Politicians and the coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Editor:

A few national, state and local officials have unbelievably been delighted with the coronavirus pandemic. Under the guise of health care, they have been able to brush aside the Constitution, fan the flames of fear, and assume authority and power for their own personal benefit.

Their primary goal is not the welfare of the people, but to strengthen and enlarge their influence for enforcing health suggestions with threats, fines, and even imprisonment. They have greatly exaggerated death threats and have themselves been forced to reduce their predictions of deaths from hundreds of millions to thousands.

It is their selections of who may remain open and who must remain closed: tattoo parlors, abortion clinics (that account for far more loss of life than the virus), and certain businesses may remain open, but churches must be closed, and believers must be scattered.

Now that efforts are being made to reopen the economy their opposition and reluctance is obvious. For illogical reasons families must remain imprisoned in their homes, government-controlled schools must remain closed and churches delightedly must not open. Something they have desired for years.