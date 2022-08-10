Letter: Political signs in Carlisle

Political divisiveness is at the worst point in U.S. history. We’re bombarded with commercials and signs everywhere. To add some sort of decorum, Carlisle Borough enacted a code, S255.223.E, stating political signs may be placed “on private property not more than 60 days prior to the election and are removed within 10 days after an election.” This year signs popped up all over Carlisle four months before the election. I sent a request to the borough, asking for code enforcement. I received the following response from Jared Woolston, director of Sustainable Community & Economic Planning: “political signs will generally be left alone by code officials except when such signs are determined to pose a threat to the public health, safety or welfare.” This is a dangerous precedent for Carlisle Borough, a precedent which we can all now use on any codes with which we disagree as long as we aren't posing a threat to public health, safety or welfare. Start putting up your signs, codes don’t matter!