Letter: Political attacks

Dear Editor:
For only $39.99 plus $9.99 shipping and handling Americans can order a collector’s edition of “The 2020 Battle For the White House” chess set engraved with the busts of current members of our three governmental branches.
Sadly, the legacy of our nation’s leaders is their nefarious attacks against opposition party members. Their hatred is fueled by the sense of purpose they crave through the relentless denigration of character and destruction of careers of those who do not agree with them. They spend millions of taxpayer dollars digging up dirt, promoting false dossiers, and fabricating half-truths in order to destroy an election unfairly or fairly won.
No American is worthy of being so recognized.
If indeed our thirst for honoring Americans cannot be slaked, we should consider those who have earned it.
Our farmers who rise early and work endless hours to provide for us should be thus acclaimed.
Teachers who realize that warehousing kids does not work but reach out to them to discover and encourage their unfulfilled talents should be ennobled.
Medical professionals who unglue their faces from computers to instead administer to patients for what really ails them need our patronage.
If we cannot exert self-control, we have the option of ordering a stuffed bear for two easy payments of $19.95 plus $6.95 postage and handling to adorn our 150 horsepower motorcycles that enable us to feel truly American.
WC Beaver
Mechanicsburg