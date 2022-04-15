Letter: Photographic marvels in The Sentinel

I turn to the Sports page of The Sentinel first thing in the morning to gaze upon and marvel at Jason Malmont’s photographic wonders. Yes, I mean wonders. How does he do it? We sports fans get to view the triumphant actions of young athletes up very close, almost as if we’re part of the action.(Looks like Jason’s photographic movements also involve some athletic feats of his own!)
Another one of Jason’s thrilling athletic images literally flew off The Sentinel’s front page this morning [April 9] as a great blue heron took flight from the LeTort Spring Run. This one picture, captured in an instant, reveals one of the most awesome avian "athletes" within our Cumberland Valley. Jason shows us here that one of the most beautiful natural habitats in the valley — LeTort Spring Run — is healthy and thriving. Thanks to our champion sports photographer.
Craig Jurgensen
Carlisle