Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

During this past year, I have been bombarded with commercials about pills, ointments and tons of stuff that, presumably, will save my life, improve my life or just make me feel better! I can’t stop watching these impressive testimonials designed, it appears, to help me thrive and stay alive for a long, long time. In fact, I concluded that if I took all these remedies or enhancements I could live to be about 140 years old. Some of the newer commercials include health care solutions based on combining one or more pills together. One commercial combines five different ingredients in one pill. Such a recipe would cover you from dawn to dusk. Maybe they will produce a single 24/7 pill that will carry you through a whole week. One commercial boasted the value of one remedy taken semi-annually. I wonder if there is an annual Academy Award competition for the “best” commercial. Recently, I started counting the number of different commercials. I could remember about five, then 10. I stopped counting at 15. Perhaps, we don’t need doctors anymore (just kidding!). While these testimonials are very persuasive, the products recommended are expensive. Under this constant barrage of commercials, I must confess that I couldn’t resist trying something that would help my memory. Unfortunately, I can’t seem to remember to take the pills, but I do remember how much I paid for them. Finally, and most important, don’t forget the warnings that accompany many of these proposed “Life Savers.” Some warnings seem to include a list of just about every possible existing condition that might be aggravated by the proposed product, including your future health. For women, a warning like, “Don’t take this product if you’re pregnant or even thinking about becoming pregnant.” Wow! Pretty scary stuff!