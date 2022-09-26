Letter: Pharmaceutically yours

Pharmaceutically yours
During this past year, I have been bombarded with commercials about pills, ointments and tons of stuff that, presumably, will save my life, improve my life or just make me feel better! I can’t stop watching these impressive testimonials designed, it appears, to help me thrive and stay alive for a long, long time. In fact, I concluded that if I took all these remedies or enhancements I could live to be about 140 years old. Some of the newer commercials include health care solutions based on combining one or more pills together. One commercial combines five different ingredients in one pill. Such a recipe would cover you from dawn to dusk. Maybe they will produce a single 24/7 pill that will carry you through a whole week. One commercial boasted the value of one remedy taken semi-annually. I wonder if there is an annual Academy Award competition for the “best” commercial. Recently, I started counting the number of different commercials. I could remember about five, then 10. I stopped counting at 15. Perhaps, we don’t need doctors anymore (just kidding!). While these testimonials are very persuasive, the products recommended are expensive. Under this constant barrage of commercials, I must confess that I couldn’t resist trying something that would help my memory. Unfortunately, I can’t seem to remember to take the pills, but I do remember how much I paid for them. Finally, and most important, don’t forget the warnings that accompany many of these proposed “Life Savers.” Some warnings seem to include a list of just about every possible existing condition that might be aggravated by the proposed product, including your future health. For women, a warning like, “Don’t take this product if you’re pregnant or even thinking about becoming pregnant.” Wow! Pretty scary stuff!
Robert Gerard
Carlisle
Thank you for support
The 36th Bob Baish Memorial Golf Tournament was held on July 16 at the Cumberland Golf Course. This makes it the longest charitable tournament held at this course.
Bob was a local businessman, owner of Bob Baish Body and Glass Shop, and was a very big sports enthusiast and community supporter. Bob died in 1988 at the age of 56. Bob was a force behind starting the midget football program at Big Spring and very active in other youth sports, such as being president and umpire of the Newville Little League and a PIAA official at the Big Spring High School and YMCA swimming and diving events.
After 38 years since his passing, I think the best tribute to Bob is for 36 years, the 144 golfers, loyal sponsors and dedicated volunteers who keep this tournament going in honor of Bob. Thank you for 36 years to our loyal sponsors and the work of the committee made up of Bill Farmer, Roger Kelly, Ken Wiser, and family. This year was especially special since grand son Colton Ewing’s team was one of the winners!
Life is touched by tragedy at some point in everyone’s life and you may need support and care. Hospice is always there to give support, strength and care to all in need. The Baish family hope this golf tournament is always enjoyed by the 144 golfers who make it possible to be able to support this worthy cause. With everyone’s support, Jim and Dick Baish, Jane Baish Ewing, Bob’s children thank everyone and are able to donate $6,000 this year to the local Hospice of Central Pennsylvania to help families in need.
Nancy G. Baish
West Pennsboro Township