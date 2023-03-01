In response to Jill Sunday Bartoli's Feb. 23rd article, "Time to defend and demand your freedoms," it's interesting to watch when someone wants to push an immoral agenda speak in vague and flowery terms. The author disagrees with the Freedom caucus (Scott Perry, Dawn Keefer, Barb Gleim) stance on standing up for what is moral. The author makes reference to "Control teachers' classroom curricular and women's bodies, stigmatize students who are different, ban books, limit voting and shut down the minds of our children."

We need our elected officials to use their influence to stop immoral barbaric practices pushed on society. Controlling women's bodies of course means to stop the barbaric practice of exterminating living, growing human beings in the womb. The author doesn't explain what books are being banned. I would guess she meant banning books that desensitize our children with immoral sexual practices.

Limiting voting is a false narrative. The Freedom caucus wants to keep our elections free from corruption. It stops nobody from voting; the proposals are equal across the board for everyone. The author has a problem with banning teachers from pushing the LGBTQ+ agenda on children. Also has a problem with Barb Gleim's bill banning "transgender girls" from sports. Another false narrative: all persons are allowed to try out for sports teams based on their biological sex. No delusional interchanging of sexes. Our sex is assigned at birth. Females have 2X chromosomes, males have 1X and 1Y chromosome. Biology 101. While there may be rare exceptions to this rule, it is not normal. This accident in nature happens a tiny fraction of 1%.

Freedom to do what is wrong is a perversion of freedom.

Richard Vrabel

Boiling Springs