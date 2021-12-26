Letter: Perry's refusal to cooperate

I am a constituent of Rep. Scott Perry.

Our democracy is under attack. Elections are to be decided by the people, not demagogues or insurrectionists acting at their behest.

Rep. Perry’s tweet in response to the House Select Committee reads in part:

“I stand with immense respect for our Constitution, the Rule of Law, and the Americans I represent who know that this entity is illegitimate ..."

I decline this entity’s request and will continue to fight the failures of the radical Left .."

To Mr. Perry, I say:

1. I am an "American [you] represent." I do not “stand with you” regarding the legitimacy of the Select Committee. The committee is legitimate and doing vitally important work to preserve our democracy.

2. Your refusal to cooperate is more likely based upon a fear of legal and political consequences than a belief that the committee is illegitimate. If you were confident in your opinions and the facts that underlie them, you would welcome the opportunity to cooperate. A reasonable conclusion one can draw from your failure to cooperate is that you are hiding something.

3. Your comments about the “radical left,” drip with hypocrisy because you have aligned yourself with the “radical right." Our country has always been most effectively governed from the center. This flaw renders you incapable of effectively representing your constituents. One who is part of the problem cannot be part of the solution.

4. The only saving grace of your radicalism is that you could never successfully win a statewide election.

5. Disagreements regarding policy are appropriate and a cornerstone of a healthy Democracy. Acting in any way that weakens or places our democratic institutions in peril are not. Your failure to cooperate weakens our democracy.

Tim Shollenberger

Hampden Township

