Letter: Perry's no vote against war crime data

On April 6, the U.S. House of Representatives overwhelmingly passed H.R. 7276 - The Ukraine Invasion War Crimes Deterrence and Accountability Act, which directs the president to submit to Congress a report on United States Government efforts to collect, analyze and preserve evidence and information related to war crimes and any other atrocities committed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The resolution did not call for any direct U.S. involvement in Ukraine, but only "to collect, analyze and preserve evidence and information related to war crimes and other atrocities committed during the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine that began on Feb. 24, 2022, for use in appropriate domestic, foreign and international courts and tribunals prosecuting those responsible for such crimes."

Sadly Pennsylvania's Congressman Scott Perry was one of a handful of Republicans who opposed this action.

Perry has not explained why he did this but recent history provides clues. Former President Donald Trump has refused to condemn Russia's brutal, genocidal invasion of Ukraine, and Perry has consistently prioritized personal loyalty to Trump over the Constitution, U.S. national interests, or, in this case, basic morality.

In this November's election, voters should remember this.

Steven Metz

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0