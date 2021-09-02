Letter: Perry's comment off base

On Aug. 15 the ever shameless Congressman Scott Perry tweeted, "What we’re watching play out in Afghanistan is an absolute disgrace and disservice to our Nation and those who defend it — and let’s never forget the Warriors who died for it. This is what happens when a @POTUS projects weakness and prioritizes woke over readiness."

Of all of the absurd things Congressman Perry says, this may rank near the top. Whatever one thinks of the disaster in Afghanistan, this is ethically repellent, craven nonsense. The U.S. military's efforts to become a more inclusive and just organization had absolutely nothing to do with events in Afghanistan, and Congress Perry knows it.

As demonstrated over and over, Pennsylvania's 10th deserves better.

Steven Metz

Carlisle

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0