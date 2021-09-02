 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Perry's comment off base
0 Comments

Letter: Perry's comment off base

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Mailbag.Logo

On Aug. 15 the ever shameless Congressman Scott Perry tweeted, "What we’re watching play out in Afghanistan is an absolute disgrace and disservice to our Nation and those who defend it — and let’s never forget the Warriors who died for it. This is what happens when a @POTUS projects weakness and prioritizes woke over readiness."

Of all of the absurd things Congressman Perry says, this may rank near the top. Whatever one thinks of the disaster in Afghanistan, this is ethically repellent, craven nonsense. The U.S. military's efforts to become a more inclusive and just organization had absolutely nothing to do with events in Afghanistan, and Congress Perry knows it.

As demonstrated over and over, Pennsylvania's 10th deserves better.

Steven Metz

Carlisle

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Seeking fair elections
Letters

Letter: Seeking fair elections

Our revised 18th century Constitution is not up to the task of helping fix this 21st century era of two-party political gridlock. Even when a …

Letter: Facts over memes
Letters

Letter: Facts over memes

The explosion of cases caused by COVID-19’s Delta variant threatens all of us. In locations with low rates of vaccination, however, fueled by …

Letter: End the mask mandates
Letters

Letter: End the mask mandates

The recent op-ed “It’s just a mask” (July 26) was rather misguided and senseless. The recent reinstating of mask mandates, especially to fully…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News