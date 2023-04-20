To the Editor:

As the 53rd celebration of Earth Day approaches, the United States and 192 countries – every country in the world — are refreshing their plans of action to invest in the health of our planet. Regretfully, Rep. Scott Perry, R-10, does not share this universal concern and actively works to obstruct efforts to mitigate damage to our non-renewable resources.

Since January Perry:

Co-Sponsored repeal of federal energy security and climate change investments enacted under previous congress. (HR 812)

Co-Sponsored repeal of laws to regulate methane gases. (HR 484, HR 1141)

Co-Sponsored two pro-fracking bills. (HR 1121, HR 150)

Voted for increased production of oil, gas and minerals. (HR 1)

Voted to prohibit environmental considerations when awarding contracts in the Dept. of Labor. (HJ Res. 30)

Previously Perry introduced bills to:

End participation in UN Convention to address Climate Change. (Amendment 167 to HR 4521)

Prohibit funding in the Dept. of Defense for electric vehicles. (HR 7480)

Eliminate the Office for Environmental Justice under Department of Justice. (HR 7481)

Eliminate climate change study/mitigation programs under Department of Homeland Security. (HR 6692)

Weaken fuel economy (CAFE) standards and use of biofuels. (HJ Res. 84, HR 5701)

Weaken the Environmental Protection Agency. (HR 1705)

Weaken EPA rules on greenhouse gases. (HJ Res. 22)

Most infamously, Perry:

Introduced a bill on Earth Day 2021 to withdraw from the Paris Climate Accord. (HR 2798)

Now, Perry is impeding budget negotiations and imperiling the full faith and credit of the US to — as he states in part — “recoup wasteful climate change spending.” His constituents, their descendants and indeed Penn’s Woods itself, need better representation.

Vote “no” to Perry in 2024. Mother Earth depends on you.

Francis Nash

Carlisle