Letter: Perry should resign

In a letter to Scott Perry in January 2021, a few weeks after the insurrection on the 6th, I asked Perry where his leadership was on that day of violence, treason and an attempted coup. And of course, he never answered.

A recent writer to The Sentinel called Perry a traitor. I would, not easily but truthfully, accuse him of sedition, treason and conspiracy. I would also use the same word he tried to use in his denial of the pardon request - soulless, utterly soulless. To conspire to overturn the election, to refuse to certify legal election results, to not even commemorate the police officers holding off the mob on the 6th - is soulless, disgusting, reprehensible. I do not support you or respect you as a man or as my representative. I, and many others, ask that you resign immediately. Have some courage, find your soul, apologize and resign!