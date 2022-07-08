 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Perry should resign

In a letter to Scott Perry in January 2021, a few weeks after the insurrection on the 6th, I asked Perry where his leadership was on that day of violence, treason and an attempted coup. And of course, he never answered.

New revelations coming out of the House committee hearings revealing his efforts to subvert the Constitution are stunning. And added to those actions is a request for a pardon.

A recent writer to The Sentinel called Perry a traitor. I would, not easily but truthfully, accuse him of sedition, treason and conspiracy. I would also use the same word he tried to use in his denial of the pardon request - soulless, utterly soulless. To conspire to overturn the election, to refuse to certify legal election results, to not even commemorate the police officers holding off the mob on the 6th - is soulless, disgusting, reprehensible. I do not support you or respect you as a man or as my representative. I, and many others, ask that you resign immediately. Have some courage, find your soul, apologize and resign!

Anthony Bosak

South Middleton Township

