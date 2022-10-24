Letter: Perry profits from 'socialism'

Recently I was involved in a discussion with a retired military officer in my neighborhood, and we both learned about the power of political language in the dialogue between citizens. We discussed Scott Perry's recent negative vote on the "Inflation Reduction Act" passed by Congress. Both of us are in our 70s, and I asked why he agreed with Perry's negative vote as the bill lowered prescription drug costs and capped insulin costs for diabetes at $2,000 per year. He said the bill was "socialistic."

After we both identified ourselves as registered Republicans, a discussion on socialism followed as the term is often used by Perry to demean others who disagree with his policies. I indicated that my brother, a retired career Naval officer like my neighbor, received a lifetime of affordable housing, universal health care for himself and his family, a lifetime pension and a subsidized education including the cost of a dental degree at the University of Michigan prior to his Naval career.

Like Perry, these military benefits were reaped with taxpayer money. Legislator Perry is still doing so as his salary and "perks" are paid by our taxes: he works for us. Perhaps we all need a Civics course to differentiate the socialism of China and Russia and the social-welfare programs of our country so many of us rely upon. The next time any of us travel on an interstate highway or utilize a rest stop, remind yourself the system was built in the Eisenhower Administration; it was socialism. When you cash your next Social Security check, you have participated in socialism. This list goes on, but simply Perry has profited enormously from socialistic programs. He simply wants to cut those programs which do not financially affect him.

Frank Basehoar

Lower Allen Township