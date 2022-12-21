Letter: Perry, no friend to seniors

Thankfully, midterm elections are over. After continuous political attack ads on TV, incessant emails for contributions every day and constant political mailing deliveries, most of which went to recycling, I am relieved. Yet citizenship and financial planning as a senior requires a weekly check on Perry's voting record. If you receive Social Security and Medicare and live on a fixed income, you should also, regardless of your political affiliation, simply Google perry.house.gov and check his voting records for seniors. (He is not our friend.)

He wishes to increase taxes on the middle class, give greater tax breaks to the wealthy, and weaken our judicial system. Check Perry’s vote against the "inflation reduction act." I’m not sure that this act will reduce inflation, but I am sure that two of the provisions of the act, which thankfully passed Congress, and is now signed into law, will allow Medicare to bargain with big Pharma for lower drug prices. And if you are diabetic, the act capped the cost for insulin at $2,000 a year. As Republicans, we should begin now to find a viable conservative candidate in the primary election of 2024, not a right-wing autocrat like Perry who takes dark money from the large pharmaceutical corporations.

Failing to find a Republican candidate to oppose Perry, we must vote for a Democrat to oppose Perry’s politics of division. As all funding bills start in the federal House, Perry has an obligation to work with Democrats to control inflation and save senior benefits rather than investigate current political figures. If you are in your 50s or older, be concerned about Perry’s path of destroying Social Security and Medicare, not what is found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Simply vote your pocketbook, not for a congressman with little concern for senior constituents.

Frank Basehoar

Lower Allen Township