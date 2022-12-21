 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.

Letter: Perry, no friend to seniors

  • 0
Mailbag.Logo

Thankfully, midterm elections are over. After continuous political attack ads on TV, incessant emails for contributions every day and constant political mailing deliveries, most of which went to recycling, I am relieved. Yet citizenship and financial planning as a senior requires a weekly check on Perry's voting record. If you receive Social Security and Medicare and live on a fixed income, you should also, regardless of your political affiliation, simply Google perry.house.gov and check his voting records for seniors. (He is not our friend.)

He wishes to increase taxes on the middle class, give greater tax breaks to the wealthy, and weaken our judicial system. Check Perry’s vote against the "inflation reduction act." I’m not sure that this act will reduce inflation, but I am sure that two of the provisions of the act, which thankfully passed Congress, and is now signed into law, will allow Medicare to bargain with big Pharma for lower drug prices. And if you are diabetic, the act capped the cost for insulin at $2,000 a year. As Republicans, we should begin now to find a viable conservative candidate in the primary election of 2024, not a right-wing autocrat like Perry who takes dark money from the large pharmaceutical corporations.

People are also reading…

Failing to find a Republican candidate to oppose Perry, we must vote for a Democrat to oppose Perry’s politics of division. As all funding bills start in the federal House, Perry has an obligation to work with Democrats to control inflation and save senior benefits rather than investigate current political figures. If you are in your 50s or older, be concerned about Perry’s path of destroying Social Security and Medicare, not what is found on Hunter Biden’s laptop. Simply vote your pocketbook, not for a congressman with little concern for senior constituents.

Frank Basehoar

Lower Allen Township

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Bring the ice rink back

Letter: Bring the ice rink back

Council members and Parks & Rec have done a great job bringing a pump bike track at Valley Meadows and the skate board park at the Masland site.

Letter: The feel good month

Letter: The feel good month

I often think of December as the “feel good” month because most of us are in the holiday spirit of either Christmas or Hanukkah. Yes, it is a …

Letter: Prayer for politicians

Letter: Prayer for politicians

As our leaders, whether elected or appointed, assume responsibilities for the next year, we need to make at least four requests in prayer for them.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News