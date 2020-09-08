Letter: Perry ignores history

Doesn’t Mr. Perry remember history lessons? Or, more importantly, doesn’t Mr. Perry look around beyond his own life? He is painfully out of touch with events in our community and nation. It is clear he has never had to have “the talk” with his children, nor has he been redlined and denied the purchase of a home in the neighborhood he wants, nor has he feared for his physical safety when pulled over by uniformed police. He has not been “shadowed” in a department store. Many of Pennsylvania’s Black citizens, however, have these experiences. And all Pennsylvanian’s lives are impacted by systemic racism on an hourly, daily, yearly basis.