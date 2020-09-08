Letter: Perry ignores history

Dear Editor:
Scott Perry, current U. S. Representative from the 10th District, spoke at a York Rotary Club lunch on Wednesday, Sept. 2:
"What is systemic? That means there's a system of. If there's a system, someone had to create that system. … I don't know who in our country is doing that.”
In addition to denying systemic racism, he claimed that police killings of Black people have been sensationalized, despite academic studies concluding that Black people are more likely to be killed by police officers than whites.
Doesn’t Mr. Perry remember history lessons? Or, more importantly, doesn’t Mr. Perry look around beyond his own life? He is painfully out of touch with events in our community and nation. It is clear he has never had to have “the talk” with his children, nor has he been redlined and denied the purchase of a home in the neighborhood he wants, nor has he feared for his physical safety when pulled over by uniformed police. He has not been “shadowed” in a department store. Many of Pennsylvania’s Black citizens, however, have these experiences. And all Pennsylvanian’s lives are impacted by systemic racism on an hourly, daily, yearly basis.
Mr. Perry does not have the concerns and welfare of the 10th District in his heart. He is unable to see beyond his own experiences of privilege and comfort.
We have a choice in November: return Scott Perry to Washington, a man who ignores history, glosses over the murders of Black men, and refuses to open his eyes to systemic disparity and neglect.
Or we can elect Eugene DePasquale, a man who will fight for everyone in our community and who will help end corruption in Washington.
Jane T. Krebs
Carlisle
